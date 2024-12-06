Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Prairie View 1-6, UAB 4-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Prairie View Panthers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UAB Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Bartow Arena. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.1 points per game this season.

Prairie View is headed into Friday's contest after beating the impressive 166-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against TX A&M-CC. Prairie View was dealt a punishing 109-74 loss at the hands of TX A&M-CC on Saturday. The Panthers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-30.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UAB on Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 76-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of Middle Tennessee.

The losing side was boosted by Yaxel Lendeborg, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. He is becoming a predictor of UAB's success: when he posts at least eight rebounds the team is 3-1 (and 1-4 when he doesn't). Efrem Johnson, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Even though they lost, UAB smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Middle Tennessee only pulled down 11.

Prairie View dropped their record down to 1-6 with the defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for UAB, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Prairie View hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.1 points per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.