Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Wisconsin 5-0, UCF 4-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Greenbrier Colonial Hall -- White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia

Greenbrier Colonial Hall -- White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wisconsin has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the UCF Knights at 5:00 p.m. ET at Greenbrier Colonial Hall. One thing working in the Badgers' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points in their last three games.

Wisconsin is headed into the contest having just posted their closest victory since January 23rd on Monday. They skirted past UT-Rio Grande Valley 87-84. The overall outcome was as expected, but the Vaqueros made it much more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

John Blackwell was the offensive standout of the match as he went 11 for 18 en route to 30 points plus seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was John Tonje, who earned 19 points.

Meanwhile, UCF had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Golden Eagles by a score of 80-69. That 11 point margin sets a new team best for the Knights this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UCF to victory, but perhaps none more so than Keyshawn Hall, who had 20 points in addition to eight rebounds and five assists. Jordan Ivy-Curry was another key player, earning 15 points plus four steals.

UCF smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since the start of last season.

Wisconsin pushed their record up to 5-0 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. As for UCF, their victory bumped their record up to 4-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wisconsin hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88.2 points per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.