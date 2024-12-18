Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Xavier 8-3, UConn 8-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.28

What to Know

UConn is preparing for their first Big East matchup of the season on Wednesday. They and the Xavier Musketeers will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at XL Center. The Huskies will be looking to keep their 22-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Saturday, UConn was able to grind out a solid victory over Gonzaga, taking the game 77-71.

Liam McNeeley was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 13 en route to 26 points plus eight rebounds. Alex Karaban, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-7 from long range.

Meanwhile, Xavier suffered their closest defeat since March 19th on Saturday. They fell just short of Cincinnati by a score of 68-65.

Despite their loss, Xavier saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zach Freemantle, who scored 18 points in addition to seven rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all.

UConn's win bumped their record up to 8-3. As for Xavier, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 8-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UConn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.5 points per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for UConn against Xavier in their previous matchup back in March, as the team secured an 87-60 victory. Will UConn repeat their success, or does Xavier have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UConn is a big 13.5-point favorite against Xavier, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

UConn has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Xavier.