The UMass Lowell River Hawks will host the LIU Sharks on Wednesday in an AEC vs. NEC matchup. UMass Lowell is 6-4 overall and 5-0 at home, while LIU is 4-7 on the season and 2-4 on the road. This is the third season in a row that these programs have matched up and UMass Lowell won comfortably by double-digits in both contests, but LIU did cover as 17.5-point underdogs last season.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Mass. The River Hawks are favored by 15.5 points in the latest UMass Lowell vs. LIU odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 152.5 points.

UMass Lowell vs. LIU spread: UMass Lowell -15.5

UMass Lowell vs. LIU over/under: 152.5 points

UMass Lowell vs. LIU money line: UMass Lowell -1587 LIU +900

Why UMass Lowell can cover

UMass Lowell will bounce into Wednesday's matchup after finally beating Massachusetts, who it had gone 1-6 against in its seven prior meetings. UMass Lowell came out on top against Massachusetts by a score of 96-83 on Saturday. Quinton Mincey posted 27 points and six rebounds. Martin Somerville was another key player, scoring 22 points with five assists and two steals.

Pat Duquette's squad is coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since the program joined Division I in 2013-14 and is one of the favorites in the AEC after finishing second the last two years. The River Hawks have covered the spread in four of their last six games. See which team to pick here.

Why LIU can cover

Meanwhile LIU blew past York College, posting a 103-53 win, last time out. The victory was some much needed relief for the Sharks as it spelled an end to their four-game losing streak.

Jalen Lee led the way for LIU with 23 points in the victory and Jason Steele posted a double-double off the bench with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Terrell Strickland also had 12 assists in the win. The Sharks are 4-4-1 against the spread this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make UMass Lowell vs. LIU picks

