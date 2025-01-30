Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Bryant 12-9, UMBC 11-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, UMBC is heading back home. They and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.2 points per game this season.

UMBC will bounce into Thursday's contest after (finally) beating Vermont, who they had gone 1-9 against in their ten prior meetings. UMBC took down Vermont 80-63 on Saturday.

Even though they won, UMBC struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Vermont pulled down 18.

Meanwhile, Bryant came tearing into Saturday's match with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19.6 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Bearcats by a score of 83-69. The over/under was set at 152 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

UMBC's victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 11-10. As for Bryant, their win bumped their record up to 12-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UMBC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.2 points per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UMBC came up short against Bryant in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 99-95. Will UMBC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UMBC and Bryant both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.