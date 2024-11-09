Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Memphis 1-0, UNLV 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers are taking a road trip to face off against the UNLV Rebels at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Memphis is headed out to face UNLV after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Memphis walked away with an 83-75 victory over Missouri on Monday.

Memphis can attribute much of their success to PJ Haggerty, who earned 25 points along with six rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Moussa Cisse, who earned 14 points in addition to seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, UNLV earned a 93-79 win over Alabama State on Monday.

Jeremiah Cherry was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. Dedan Thomas Jr. was another key player, earning 17 points in addition to seven assists.

UNLV was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.