Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Wyoming 9-9, UNLV 11-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

UNLV is 8-2 against Wyoming since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

UNLV will bounce into Tuesday's match after (finally) beating San Diego State, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. UNLV came out on top against San Diego State by a score of 76-68 on Saturday.

UNLV's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 19 points along with five assists. Thomas Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against Utah State on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Jailen Bedford, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

Meanwhile, Wyoming's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. The contest between them and Colo. State wasn't a total blowout, but with Wyoming falling 79-63 at home it was darn close to turning into one.

Wyoming's loss came about despite a quality game from Obi Agbim, who went 10 for 17 en route to 26 points plus six rebounds.

Wyoming struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

UNLV has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for Wyoming, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-9.

Looking ahead, UNLV is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 7-11 ATS record.

UNLV was able to grind out a solid win over Wyoming in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 75-69. Will UNLV repeat their success, or does Wyoming have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNLV is a big 8.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

UNLV has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.