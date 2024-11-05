Halftime Report

A win for USC would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. Sitting on a score of 32-22, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If USC keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Chattanooga will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Chattanooga 0-0, USC 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the USC Trojans. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Galen Center.

Looking back to last season, Chattanooga finished on the right side of .500 (20-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, USC will seek to improve after finishing 14-17.

Chattanooga is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 15-14 record against the spread.

Odds

USC is a big 14.5-point favorite against Chattanooga, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trojans, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.