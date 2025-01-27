The SEC announced it has fined Vanderbilt University $500,000 after fans stormed the court following its 74-69 win over No. 9 Kentucky on Saturday, violating the league's access to competition area policy. The incident qualifies as a third offense for the school under the league's revised policies after a field-storming incident in October after the football team defeated Alabama, and a court-storming incident last weekend when it defeated then-No. 6 Tennessee.

The first offense carried a $100,000 fine and the second offense was $250,000. The third (and all subsequent incidents) carry a maximum $500,000 fine. Because it is a conference game, Vanderbilt will pay the money directly to the University of Kentucky, per SEC policy.

Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee was seen courtside Saturday as the Commodores were closing out the big win over Kentucky and reportedly made a plea to students not to rush the floor so they could "use the money for NIL" next year. Fans did not take heed, thus Vandy will fork over $500,000 -- to which the entirety of the proceeds will go to the richest program in the SEC.

Vanderbilt (16-4, 4-3 SEC) has been one of the big surprises in college basketball in the first year under coach Mark Byington with two wins over top-10 opponents in the last two weeks. The program has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2017 but is tracking to do so this season after a hot start, with Jerry Palm projecting the Commodores as a 9 seed in his latest Bracket.