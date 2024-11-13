Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Merrimack 1-0, VCU 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors are headed away from home for the first time to take on the VCU Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stuart Siegel Center. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Merrimack is headed out to face VCU after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Merrimack came out on top against Vermont by a score of 65-51 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, everything went VCU's way against Boston College on Friday as VCU made off with an 80-55 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Rams.

VCU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Phillip Russell, who went 5 for 9 en route to 20 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Joe Bamisile, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds.

VCU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.