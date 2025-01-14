Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Saint Louis 10-6, VCU 12-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

Saint Louis is 2-8 against VCU since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center. The Billikens are coming into the contest hot, having won their last four games.

If Saint Louis beats VCU with 73 points on Tuesday, it's going to be the squad's new lucky number: they've won their past two games with that exact score. Saint Louis came out on top against St. Bona. by a score of 73-68 on Wednesday.

Saint Louis can attribute much of their success to Gibson Jimerson, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus six rebounds. Jimerson had some trouble finding his footing against Saint Joseph's last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround. Robbie Avila was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds.

Even though they won, Saint Louis struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, VCU beat Fordham 73-61 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for VCU.

VCU relied on the efforts of Joe Bamisile, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and two steals, and Max Shulga, who posted 16 points along with six rebounds. Bamisile had some trouble finding his footing against Loyola Chi. last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Less helpful for VCU was Zeb Jackson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Saint Louis' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-6. As for VCU, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Saint Louis hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Saint Louis is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played VCU.

Odds

VCU is a big 9-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

VCU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Saint Louis.