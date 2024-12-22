Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ VCU Rams

Current Records: William & Mary 5-6, VCU 9-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe are taking a road trip to face off against the VCU Rams at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stuart Siegel Center. The Tribe are no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

William & Mary's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Richmond on Wednesday. William & Mary came out on top against Richmond by a score of 93-87.

William & Mary's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Matteus Case led the charge by going 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus six assists. Those six assists gave Case a new career-high. Chase Lowe was another key player, scoring 14 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, VCU's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 78-71 to New Mexico.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Max Shulga, who went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points plus two steals.

William & Mary's win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for VCU, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. William & Mary hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.5 points per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.