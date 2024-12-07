Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Temple 4-3, Villanova 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Temple Owls' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Villanova Wildcats at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Temple came up short against La Salle and fell 83-75.

Despite their loss, Temple saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Quante Berry, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 15 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Berry a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five). Steve Settle III was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Villanova earned a 68-60 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Wildcats.

Villanova got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Eric Dixon out in front who had 31 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jhamir Brickus, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine assists.

Temple has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-3 record this season. As for Villanova, they pushed their record up to 5-4 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Temple hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Temple didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Villanova when the teams last played back in November of 2022, but they still walked away with a 68-64 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Temple since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Villanova has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Temple.