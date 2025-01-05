Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in March of 2024 was close, and so far it looks like that's how FDU and Wagner will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but FDU leads 24-21 over Wagner.

FDU has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: FDU 4-11, Wagner 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

FDU is preparing for their first Northeast matchup of the season on Sunday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Wagner Seahawks at 1:00 p.m. ET at Spiro Sports Center. The Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.2 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, FDU couldn't handle Boston College and fell 78-70.

FDU's loss came about despite a quality game from Ahmed Barba-Bey, who went 8 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points. Another player making a difference was Terrence Brown, who earned 20 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Wagner last Friday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 64-52 defeat to Chicago State. Having soared to a lofty 120 points in the game before, the Seahawks' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

FDU's loss was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 4-11. As for Wagner, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-6.

FDU is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

FDU came out on top in a nail-biter against Wagner in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, sneaking past 57-54. Will FDU repeat their success, or does Wagner have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wagner is a slight 2.5-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wagner and FDU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.