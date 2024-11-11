Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Wash. State Cougars

Current Records: Idaho 1-1, Wash. State 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Wash. State Cougars will face off against the Idaho Vandals at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Cougars will be strutting in after a victory while the Vandals will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Friday, Wash. State strolled past Bradley with points to spare, taking the game 91-74. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Cougars.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wash. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Cedric Coward, who posted 18 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Nate Calmese, who posted 18 points in addition to six assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Idaho was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 79-75 to UC Davis.

Wash. State's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Idaho, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Wash. State, as the team is favored by a full 15.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-14-1 record against the spread.

Wash. State took their victory against Idaho in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 84-59. Will Wash. State repeat their success, or does Idaho have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wash. State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

Wash. State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Idaho.