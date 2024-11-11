Who's Playing
Idaho Vandals @ Wash. State Cougars
Current Records: Idaho 1-1, Wash. State 2-0
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
What to Know
The Wash. State Cougars will face off against the Idaho Vandals at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Cougars will be strutting in after a victory while the Vandals will be stumbling in from a loss.
Last Friday, Wash. State strolled past Bradley with points to spare, taking the game 91-74. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Cougars.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wash. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Cedric Coward, who posted 18 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Nate Calmese, who posted 18 points in addition to six assists and three steals.
Meanwhile, Idaho was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 79-75 to UC Davis.
Wash. State's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Idaho, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.
Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Wash. State, as the team is favored by a full 15.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-14-1 record against the spread.
Wash. State took their victory against Idaho in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 84-59. Will Wash. State repeat their success, or does Idaho have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Wash. State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 14.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 158.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wash. State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Idaho.
- Nov 06, 2023 - Wash. State 84 vs. Idaho 59
- Nov 18, 2021 - Wash. State 109 vs. Idaho 61
- Dec 09, 2020 - Wash. State 61 vs. Idaho 58
- Dec 04, 2019 - Wash. State 78 vs. Idaho 65
- Dec 05, 2018 - Wash. State 90 vs. Idaho 70
- Dec 06, 2017 - Idaho 91 vs. Wash. State 64
- Dec 07, 2016 - Wash. State 61 vs. Idaho 48
- Dec 10, 2015 - Idaho 78 vs. Wash. State 74