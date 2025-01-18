Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Wash. State Cougars

Current Records: Portland 6-13, Wash. State 14-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Portland Pilots and the Wash. State Cougars are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Pilots have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Thursday, Portland needed a bit of extra time to put away Pacific. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Tigers 84-81. The win was some much needed relief for the Pilots as it spelled an end to their five-game losing streak.

Among those leading the charge was Bol Dengdit, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six). Max Mackinnon was another key player, scoring 17 points along with two steals.

Portland smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Wash. State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against San Diego on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 65-61 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Nate Calmese, who scored 27 points in addition to two steals.

Portland's win bumped their record up to 6-13. As for Wash. State, their victory bumped their record up to 14-5.

Portland ended up a good deal behind Wash. State in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, losing 89-73. Can Portland avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wash. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.