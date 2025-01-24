Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: UCLA 13-6, Washington 10-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

UCLA is 9-1 against Washington since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. Despite being away, the Bruins are looking at a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

UCLA will head into Tuesday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Friday (they won by 24) but on Tuesday they proved they can win the close ones too. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Wisconsin 85-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

UCLA can attribute much of their success to Aday Mara, who made all 7 shots he took racking up 22 points plus five rebounds and two blocks. Mara had some trouble finding his footing against Rutgers last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Sebastian Mack, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. They took an 82-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oregon. That's two games in a row now that the Huskies have lost by exactly 11 points.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Zoom Diallo, who went 7 for 9 en route to 18 points. His performance made up for a slower game against Purdue last Wednesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Great Osobor, who had 20 points plus eight rebounds.

Washington struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

UCLA's victory bumped their record up to 13-6. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-9.

UCLA beat Washington 69-58 in their previous meeting back in December of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for UCLA since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UCLA is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

UCLA has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Washington.