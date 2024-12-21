Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Samford 9-3, Alabama A&M 4-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Alabama A&M is heading back home. They will welcome the Samford Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alabama A&M Events Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Alabama A&M is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 159-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last matchup against UAB. It's going to take some time for Alabama A&M to recover from the 96-67 bruising that UAB dished out on Wednesday. The Bulldogs have struggled against the Blazers recently, as the game was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Alabama A&M's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Lorenzo Downey, who had 11 points, and Jaylen Colon, who scored 12 points. The dominant performance also gave Downey a new career-high in field goal percentage (60%).

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Samford's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They were dealt a punishing 96-64 defeat at the hands of Arizona. The match marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Alabama A&M's loss dropped their record down to 4-7. As for Samford, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Alabama A&M has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Alabama A&M was dealt a punishing 118-91 loss at the hands of Samford in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Alabama A&M was down 64-45.

Series History

Samford has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Alabama A&M.