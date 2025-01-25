Who's Playing
Florida A&M Rattlers @ Alcorn State Braves
Current Records: Florida A&M 5-11, Alcorn State 3-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Alcorn State Braves are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David L. Whitney Complex. The Rattlers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Florida A&M is headed into the matchup having just posted their biggest win since December 6, 2024 on Monday. They steamrolled past Miss Valley State 83-53.
Meanwhile, Alcorn State earned a 78-70 victory over Prairie View on Monday.
Florida A&M's win bumped their record up to 5-11. As for Alcorn State, their victory ended a 14-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-15.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Florida A&M has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8. Given Florida A&M's sizable advantage in that area, Alcorn State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Florida A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They haven't treated fans well this season (a 5-11 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 10-5 record against the spread.
Odds
Alcorn State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is 138.5 points.
Series History
Alcorn State has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Florida A&M.
- Feb 19, 2024 - Alcorn State 79 vs. Florida A&M 68
- Jan 27, 2024 - Alcorn State 76 vs. Florida A&M 67
- Feb 13, 2023 - Alcorn State 67 vs. Florida A&M 64
- Jan 21, 2023 - Alcorn State 57 vs. Florida A&M 47
- Feb 14, 2022 - Alcorn State 68 vs. Florida A&M 56
- Jan 22, 2022 - Florida A&M 70 vs. Alcorn State 68
- Nov 28, 2015 - Florida A&M 73 vs. Alcorn State 71