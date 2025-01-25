Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Florida A&M 5-11, Alcorn State 3-15

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Alcorn State Braves are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David L. Whitney Complex. The Rattlers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Florida A&M is headed into the matchup having just posted their biggest win since December 6, 2024 on Monday. They steamrolled past Miss Valley State 83-53.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State earned a 78-70 victory over Prairie View on Monday.

Florida A&M's win bumped their record up to 5-11. As for Alcorn State, their victory ended a 14-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Florida A&M has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8. Given Florida A&M's sizable advantage in that area, Alcorn State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Florida A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They haven't treated fans well this season (a 5-11 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 10-5 record against the spread.

Odds

Alcorn State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Florida A&M.