Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Ole Miss 12-2, Arkansas 11-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Ole Miss is 2-8 against Arkansas since March of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Bud Walton Arena. The Rebels are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.6 points per game this season.

Ole Miss took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against Georgia by a score of 63-51. The 63-point effort marked the Rebels' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ole Miss to victory, but perhaps none more so than Matthew Murrell, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds. Murrell had some trouble finding his footing against Memphis last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Jaemyn Brakefield, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points.

Meanwhile, Arkansas unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 76-52 punch to the gut against Tennessee. The Razorbacks were red-hot offensively headed into the contest (they scored no less than 82 points in the four games prior) but the Volunteers' defense proved too tough.

Ole Miss pushed their record up to 12-2 with the victory, which was their eighth straight at home. As for Arkansas, their loss dropped their record down to 11-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ole Miss hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Ole Miss against Arkansas in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, as the team secured a 77-51 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Ole Miss since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Arkansas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.