Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Binghamton 7-6, Army 5-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Army and Binghamton are an even 3-3 against one another since November of 2015, but not for long. The Army Black Knights will welcome the Binghamton Bearcats at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Christl Arena. The Black Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.5 points per game this season.

Last Friday, things could have been worse for Army, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 75-60 loss to George Wash. The Black Knights have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Army's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of AJ Allenspach, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Josh Scovens, who posted 20 points in addition to six rebounds and three steals.

Even though they lost, Army smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Binghamton came tearing into Wednesday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 62-60 victory from a begrudging Bearcats squad. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win they have posted since February 29th.

Army's defeat dropped their record down to 5-5. As for Binghamton, they now have a winning record of 7-6.

Army came up short against Binghamton in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 75-68. Will Army have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Army and Binghamton both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.