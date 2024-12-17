Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Georgia State 4-6, Auburn 9-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will take on the Auburn Tigers in a holiday battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at at Neville Arena. The Panthers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

The experts predicted Georgia State would be headed in after a victory, but Charlotte made sure that didn't happen. Georgia State fell 77-63 to Charlotte on Saturday.

Georgia State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Zarique Nutter, who went 7 for 10 en route to 19 points, and Nick McMullen, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds.

Georgia State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Auburn humbled Ohio State with a 91-53 smackdown. The Tigers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 23 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 20 rebounds. His performance made up for a slower contest against Richmond on Sunday. Another player making a difference was Dylan Cardwell, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Georgia State's defeat dropped their record down to 4-6. As for Auburn, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 9-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia State came up short against Auburn when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 72-64. Can Georgia State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Auburn has won both of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last 8 years.