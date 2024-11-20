Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Detroit 2-2, Ball State 1-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Detroit Titans are taking a road trip to face off against the Ball State Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Worthen Arena. The Titans are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 21-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Detroit will head out to face Ball State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. The matchup between Detroit and Toledo wasn't particularly close, with Detroit falling 82-67.

Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from Emmanuel Kuac, who went 6 for 8 en route to 18 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Kuac a new career-high in threes (five).

Meanwhile, Ball State entered their contest against Indiana State on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Ball State took a 94-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of Indiana State. Even though they lost, the Cardinals' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 76.5 points per game (they're now ranked 199th in scoring overall).

Ball State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Payton Sparks, who earned 16 points in addition to seven rebounds and two blocks, and TJ Burch, who earned 14 points. Sparks' performance made up for a slower game against Dayton on Wednesday.

Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Ball State, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 1-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Detroit hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Detroit couldn't quite finish off Ball State in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 and fell 68-65. Can Detroit avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ball State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.