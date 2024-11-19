Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 2-2, Boston College 2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles will face off against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Eagles will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Boston College took a loss when they played away from home last Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Temple , sneaking past 72-69. The squad ran away with 46 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the win.

Boston College's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Elijah Strong, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Strong a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four). Donald Hand Jr. was another key player, earning 17 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Loyola Maryland lost to VCU on Saturday, and Loyola Maryland lost bad. The score wound up at 83-57. The over/under was set at 139.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Boston College now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Loyola Maryland, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Boston College has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Boston College is a big 12.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

