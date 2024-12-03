Who's Playing

S. Carolina Gamecocks @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: S. Carolina 4-3, Boston College 6-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The S. Carolina Gamecocks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Boston College Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Gamecocks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.4 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, S. Carolina earned a 70-60 win over Va. Tech.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead S. Carolina to victory, but perhaps none more so than Collin Murray-Boyles, who went 7 for 12 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Morris Ugusuk, who earned 12 points.

Meanwhile, Boston College scored the most points they've had all season on Friday, but it wasn't enough. They fell 88-83 to Dartmouth. This was hardly the result the Eagles or their fans were betting on, as they were favored by 16.5 points over the Big Green heading into this game.

Despite their defeat, Boston College saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chad Venning, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 17 points plus two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Elijah Strong, who went 6 for 9 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Boston College struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

S. Carolina now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Boston College, with the loss, they broke their five-game winning streak and moved their record to 6-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: S. Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

S. Carolina is a 3.5-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

