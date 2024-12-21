Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Canisius 0-12, Bradley 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Bradley. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Canisius Golden Griffins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. The timing is sure in the Braves' favor as the team sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Golden Griffins have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road.

Last Wednesday, it was close, but Bradley sidestepped San Fran. for a 66-64 victory. The 66-point effort marked the Braves' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Bradley's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Duke Deen, who earned 19 points along with seven rebounds. What's more, Deen also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in February.

Meanwhile, Canisius came up short against Loyola Chi. on Wednesday and fell 72-60.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Cam Palesse, who posted eight points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Maryland back in November.

Canisius struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Bradley's victory bumped their record up to 9-2. As for Canisius, their loss dropped their record down to 0-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Bradley hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.1 points per game. It's a different story for Canisius, though, as they've been averaging only 61.8. The only thing between Bradley and another offensive beatdown is Canisius. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142 points.

