Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Central Michigan 9-10, Buffalo 6-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Central Michigan is 1-9 against Buffalo since March of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. The Chippewas will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a loss.

Central Michigan will head into Saturday's game on the come-up: they were handed a two-point defeat in their last matchup, but they sure didn't let that happen against Western Michigan on Saturday. Central Michigan put the hurt on Western Michigan with a sharp 73-52 win. The Chippewas have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 19 points or more this season.

Central Michigan got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jakobi Heady out in front who earned 16 points in addition to six rebounds. Heady had some trouble finding his footing against Ball State on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Kyler VanderJagt, who posted 13 points.

Meanwhile, Buffalo couldn't handle Eastern Michigan on Saturday and fell 90-77. The Bulls have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Buffalo's loss came about despite a quality game from Ryan Sabol, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points. That's the most threes Sabol has posted since back in March of 2024. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyson Dunn, who went 8 for 14 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

Even though they lost, Buffalo smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Central Michigan has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 9-10 record this season. As for Buffalo, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-13.

Central Michigan came up short against Buffalo when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 76-64. Can Central Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Buffalo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.