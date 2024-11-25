Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 3-2, Buffalo 3-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off against the Buffalo Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Alumni Arena. The Aggies have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

North Carolina A&T is headed into Monday's contest after beating the impressive 159.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Morgan State. North Carolina A&T had just enough and edged Morgan State out 86-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

North Carolina A&T relied on the efforts of Ryan Forrest, who went 9 for 15 en route to 33 points, and Nikolaos Chitikoudis, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds. The game was Forrest's third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Buffalo, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Tuesday. They walked away with an 82-73 victory over Morgan State on Friday. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Bulls as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Among those leading the charge was Tyson Dunn, who went 9 for 13 en route to 22 points plus eight assists and six rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Vermont on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Brayden Jackson, who went 8 for 11 en route to 18 points.

North Carolina A&T now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Buffalo, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Carolina A&T hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.8 points per game. However, it's not like Buffalo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Carolina A&T is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 3-0 against the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Buffalo is a slight 2.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.