Who's Playing
UC Davis Aggies @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners
Current Records: UC Davis 8-5, Cal-Baker. 6-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Davis Aggies and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Icardo Center. The Aggies will be strutting in after a win while the Roadrunners will be stumbling in from a defeat.
UC Davis is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their match on Saturday with ease, bagging a 109-46 victory over California Maritime. With the Aggies ahead 61-20 at the half, the contest was all but over already.
UC Davis was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Cal-Baker. lost to N. Dak. State last Monday, and Cal-Baker. lost bad. The score wound up at 94-60. The Roadrunners were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-18.
UC Davis pushed their record up to 8-5 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Cal-Baker., this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 6-8.
UC Davis is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep UC Davis in mind: they have a solid 7-4 record against the spread this season.
UC Davis might still be hurting after the devastating 75-56 loss they got from Cal-Baker. in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Can UC Davis avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Cal-Baker. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Aggies as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 134.5 points.
Series History
UC Davis has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Cal-Baker..
- Feb 24, 2024 - Cal-Baker. 75 vs. UC Davis 56
- Jan 13, 2024 - UC Davis 78 vs. Cal-Baker. 71
- Jan 26, 2023 - UC Davis 79 vs. Cal-Baker. 58
- Jan 07, 2023 - UC Davis 67 vs. Cal-Baker. 48
- Feb 19, 2022 - UC Davis 81 vs. Cal-Baker. 79
- Mar 11, 2021 - UC Davis 58 vs. Cal-Baker. 56