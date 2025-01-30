Who's Playing

Abilene Christian Wildcats @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Abilene Christian 9-12, Cal Baptist 10-10

Abilene Christian has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Cal Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fowler Events Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Wildcats were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Abilene Christian fought the good fight in their overtime contest against UT Arlington on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Mavericks by a score of 79-76.

Meanwhile, Cal Baptist strolled past Southern Utah with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 76-60.

Cal Baptist was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Southern Utah only posted five.

Abilene Christian has traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-12 record this season. As for Cal Baptist, the victory got them back to even at 10-10.

While only Cal Baptist took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Cal Baptist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; Abilene Christian is 6-13, while Cal Baptist is 6-14.

Abilene Christian came up short against Cal Baptist in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 60-54. Can Abilene Christian avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Cal Baptist is a solid 7-point favorite against Abilene Christian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Cal Baptist and Abilene Christian both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.