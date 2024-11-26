Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: Grambling State 1-4, Cal Poly 3-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Cal Poly is heading back home. They will welcome the Grambling State Tigers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. The Mustangs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.3 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Cal Poly couldn't handle Saint Mary's and fell 80-66. The contest marked the Mustangs' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Despite the loss, Cal Poly had strong showings from Owen Koonce, who went 7 for 11 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and two steals, and Mac Riniker, who earned 15 points along with five assists. Riniker's performance made up for a slower matchup against Arizona State on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Grambling State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight defeat. They took an 80-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of USC.

Grambling State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Mikale Stevenson, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten assists, and Kintavious Dozier, who went 5 for 9 en route to 17 points plus four steals. Those ten assists gave Stevenson a new career-high.

Cal Poly now has a losing record at 3-4. As for Grambling State, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Looking ahead, Cal Poly is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Cal Poly is a 4.5-point favorite against Grambling State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

