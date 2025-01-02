Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: UC Irvine 11-2, Cal Poly 6-8

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California

TV: ESPN Plus

Cal Poly will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UC Irvine Anteaters will face off in a Big West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. The Mustangs know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past four contests -- so hopefully the Anteaters like a good challenge.

Cal Poly is headed into Thursday's match after beating the impressive 160.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last matchup against Neb.-Omaha. Cal Poly took an 86-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of Neb.-Omaha. The Mustangs didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine was able to grind out a solid win over Cal Baptist on Monday, taking the game 71-63.

Cal Poly dropped their record down to 6-8 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for UC Irvine, their victory bumped their record up to 11-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Cal Poly has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.8 threes per game. It's a different story for UC Irvine, though, as they've been averaging only 5.7. Given Cal Poly's sizable advantage in that area, UC Irvine will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only UC Irvine took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Cal Poly against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

UC Irvine is a big 9-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.