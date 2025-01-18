Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Monmouth 5-13, Campbell 7-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Monmouth Hawks and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The Hawks will be strutting in after a win while the Fighting Camels will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Monmouth is coming into the contest on the come-up as their tough season has now been buoyed by two straight victories. They walked away with a 72-63 win over North Carolina A&T on Thursday.

Monmouth's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Madison Durr, who went 5 for 8 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Abdi Bashir Jr., who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, Campbell came up short against Charleston on Thursday and fell 67-61. The Fighting Camels have struggled against the Cougars recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Campbell's loss came about despite a quality game from Colby Duggan, who posted 21 points plus six rebounds.

Monmouth's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-13. As for Campbell, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-11.

Monmouth took their victory against Campbell in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 90-67. Will Monmouth repeat their success, or does Campbell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Monmouth has won both of the games they've played against Campbell in the last year.

  • Mar 09, 2024 - Monmouth 90 vs. Campbell 67
  • Feb 15, 2024 - Monmouth 88 vs. Campbell 87