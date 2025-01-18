Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Monmouth 5-13, Campbell 7-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Monmouth Hawks and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The Hawks will be strutting in after a win while the Fighting Camels will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Monmouth is coming into the contest on the come-up as their tough season has now been buoyed by two straight victories. They walked away with a 72-63 win over North Carolina A&T on Thursday.

Monmouth's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Madison Durr, who went 5 for 8 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Abdi Bashir Jr., who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, Campbell came up short against Charleston on Thursday and fell 67-61. The Fighting Camels have struggled against the Cougars recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Campbell's loss came about despite a quality game from Colby Duggan, who posted 21 points plus six rebounds.

Monmouth's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-13. As for Campbell, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-11.

Monmouth took their victory against Campbell in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 90-67. Will Monmouth repeat their success, or does Campbell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Monmouth has won both of the games they've played against Campbell in the last year.