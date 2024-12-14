Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Maine 7-5, Canisius 0-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Canisius Golden Griffins at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Koessler Athletic Center. The Golden Griffins took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Black Bears, who come in off a win.

Maine is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 133.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Duquesne by a score of 61-56 on Wednesday. The score was all tied up 29-29 at the break, but the Black Bears were the better team in the second half.

Maine's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but AJ Lopez led the charge by going 7 for 11 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Lopez a new career-high in field goal percentage (63.6%).

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Canisius, who still haven't picked up a win after ten matchups. They fell 66-53 to Siena on Sunday. The match was a 24-24 toss-up at halftime, but the Golden Griffins couldn't quite close it out.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Canisius struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Maine's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-5. As for Canisius, their loss dropped their record down to 0-10.