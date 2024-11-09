Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: St. Bona. 1-0, Canisius 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Canisius and St. Bona. are an even 4-4 against one another since November of 2015, but not for long. The Canisius Golden Griffins will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the St. Bona. Bonnies at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Koessler Athletic Center. The Golden Griffins might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

Canisius is headed into their home opener looking to turn things around after starting their season on the road. There's no need to mince words: Canisius lost to Arizona, and Canisius lost bad. The score wound up at 93-64. The Golden Griffins were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-30.

Despite their defeat, Canisius saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Paul McMillan IV, who went 8 for 15 en route to 20 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Dylan Godfrey, who posted 13 points in addition to two steals.

Canisius struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, St. Bona. took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They came out on top against CSNorthridge by a score of 70-56.

St. Bona.'s victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chance Moore, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Lajae Jones, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds.

Canisius skirted past St. Bona. 70-67 in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Does Canisius have another victory up their sleeve, or will St. Bona. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Canisius and St. Bona. both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.