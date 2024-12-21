Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Quinnipiac 5-6, CCSU 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Quinnipiac is 3-0 against CCSU since November of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Quinnipiac Bobcats will head out to face off against the CCSU Blue Devils at 1:00 p.m. ET at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Coming off a loss in a game the Bobcats were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Quinnipiac will head out to face CCSU after giving up their first home loss of the season on Tuesday. Quinnipiac was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 70-69 to Holy Cross. The match was a 29-29 toss-up at halftime, but the Bobcats couldn't quite close it out.

Despite their defeat, Quinnipiac saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Savion Lewis, who went 6 for 7 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Lewis a new career-high in field goal percentage (85.7%). Khaden Bennett, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Quinnipiac struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, CCSU's game on Wednesday was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They escaped with a win against Fairfield by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63.

Quinnipiac's loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 5-6. As for CCSU, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season.

Quinnipiac didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against CCSU in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 74-70 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Quinnipiac since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

CCSU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Quinnipiac, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won all of the games they've played against CCSU in the last 3 years.