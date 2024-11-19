Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 2-1, Chicago State 0-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Chicago State is heading back home. They will welcome the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Jones Convocation Center. The Cougars might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 24 turnovers on Saturday.

Chicago State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 149.5, but even that wound up being too high. They were completely outmatched by San Fran. on the road and fell 82-37. The Cougars were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-12.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Chicago State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as San Fran. racked up 20.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky came up short against Clemson on Tuesday and fell 75-62. The loss was the Colonels' first of the season.

Eastern Kentucky's loss came about despite a quality game from Devontae Blanton, who went 10 for 15 en route to 23 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Blanton a new career-high in field goal percentage (66.7%).

Chicago State's defeat was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 0-4. As for Eastern Kentucky, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 2-1.

Chicago State came up short against Eastern Kentucky when the teams last played back in February, falling 86-73. Will Chicago State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Eastern Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.