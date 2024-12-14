Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Xavier 8-2, Cincinnati 7-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Xavier is 7-2 against Cincinnati since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Xavier Musketeers will challenge the Cincinnati Bearcats at 2:00 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. The Musketeers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Xavier is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 119-58 victory over Morgan State. The Musketeers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 25 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Zach Freemantle, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. Marcus Foster was another key player, going 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds.

Xavier smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Cincinnati, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 84-67 win over Howard on Sunday.

Cincinnati's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Simas Lukosius led the charge by going 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus three steals. Lukosius had some trouble finding his footing against Villanova last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Aziz Bandaogo, who went 8 for 10 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds.

Xavier pushed their record up to 8-2 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home. As for Cincinnati, their win bumped their record up to 7-1.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Xavier has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.6% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati (currently ranked third) struggles in that department as they've nailed 51.7% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Xavier is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Xavier is playing on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 7.5-point favorite against Xavier, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Xavier has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Cincinnati.