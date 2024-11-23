Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Kent State 3-1, Clev. State 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Clev. State is 0-7 against Kent State since December of 2015 but things could change on Saturday. The Clev. State Vikings will host the Kent State Golden Flashes at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center.

Clev. State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 128.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 58-47 hit to the loss column at the hands of Minnesota on Tuesday. The matchup marked the Vikings' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Kent State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Wednesday. They skirted past Niagara 76-73. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Golden Flashes have posted since February 6th.

Among those leading the charge was Morgan Safford, who earned 17 points along with seven rebounds. His performance made up for a slower game against Auburn last Wednesday.

Kent State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Clev. State's loss dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Kent State, their win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-1.

Clev. State came up short against Kent State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 83-77. Will Clev. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Kent State has won all of the games they've played against Clev. State in the last 9 years.