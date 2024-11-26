Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: N.J. Tech 0-6, Clev. State 3-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Clev. State Vikings will face off against the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

N.J. Tech is facing Clev. State at the wrong time: Clev. State suffered their first home loss of the season on Saturday and they're likely out for redemption. The match between them and the Golden Flashes wasn't a total blowout, but with Clev. State falling 68-52 at home it was darn close to turning into one. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Vikings in their matchups with the Golden Flashes: they've now lost eight in a row.

Despite their loss, Clev. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dylan Arnett, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Arnett had some trouble finding his footing against Minnesota on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 12th straight defeat dating back to last season. The matchup between them and Bucknell wasn't particularly close, with N.J. Tech falling 81-64.

Tariq Francis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with six rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 60% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Even though they lost, N.J. Tech smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Clev. State now has a losing record at 3-4. As for N.J. Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 0-6.