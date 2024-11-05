Halftime Report

A win for Colo. State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead North Dakota 39-22.

If Colo. State keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, North Dakota will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: North Dakota 0-0, Colo. State 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Colo. State Rams. Tip off is scheduled at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Moby Arena.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams were some of highest scoring teams last year. Colo. State kept the scorekeeper busy last season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like North Dakota struggles in that department as they averaged 75.4.

Looking back to last season, Colo. State had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-9 record. Similarly, North Dakota assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 18-13.

Going forward, Colo. State is probably looking forward to this one considering their 15.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with an even 15-15 record against the spread.

Odds

Colo. State is a big 15.5-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

