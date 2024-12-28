Who's Playing

LA Sierra Golden Eagles @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: LA Sierra 0-5, CSNorthridge 8-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The CSNorthridge Matadors and the LA Sierra Golden Eagles will round out the year against one another at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Premier America Credit Union Arena. The Matadors are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.9 points per game this season.

LA Sierra better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when CSNorthridge really get things going. Everything went CSNorthridge's way against Chicago State on Saturday as CSNorthridge made off with an 81-57 victory. The Matadors have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 22 points or more this season.

CSNorthridge was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Chicago State only posted 12.

Meanwhile, LA Sierra's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight defeat dating back to last season. There's no need to mince words: LA Sierra lost to LBSU, and LA Sierra lost bad. The score wound up at 83-57. One positive for the Golden Eagles, at least, is that this was the most points they've scored all season.

CSNorthridge's win bumped their record up to 8-4. As for LA Sierra, their loss dropped their record down to 0-5.

Everything came up roses for CSNorthridge against LA Sierra when the teams last played back in November of 2022, as the squad secured a 90-55 victory. Will CSNorthridge repeat their success, or does LA Sierra have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

CSNorthridge won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.