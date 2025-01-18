Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Princeton 12-4, Dartmouth 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Dartmouth is 1-9 against Princeton since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Dartmouth Big Green will play host again on Saturday to welcome the Princeton Tigers, where tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET at Leede Arena. The Big Green are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.2 points per game this season.

Dartmouth will head into Saturday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big two weeks ago (they won by 53) but on Saturday they proved they can win the close ones too. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Penn 73-70.

Dartmouth smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Princeton came tearing into Saturday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They snuck past the Crimson with a 68-64 victory.

Dartmouth's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-7. As for Princeton, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Dartmouth has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.1 threes per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Dartmouth came up short against Princeton in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 68-56. Can Dartmouth avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Princeton has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.