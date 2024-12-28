Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 6-5, Davidson 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Davidson Wildcats at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Belk Arena. The Eagles pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 14.5-point favorite Wildcats.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Eastern Michigan finally turned things around against Wright State on Saturday. They secured an 86-82 W over the Raiders. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Da'Sean Nelson and Jalen Terry were among the main playmakers for Eastern Michigan as the former dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds and the latter went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Davidson, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Wednesday. They walked away with a 76-63 win over Bethune-Cook. on Saturday.

Bobby Durkin was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (six). Another player making a difference was Connor Kochera, who went 6 for 7 en route to 14 points.

Eastern Michigan now has a winning record of 6-5. As for Davidson, their victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-3.

Odds

Davidson is a big 14.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.