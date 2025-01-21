Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 11-7, Davidson 12-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Davidson Wildcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Belk Arena. The Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.3 points per game this season.

Last Friday, Saint Joseph's couldn't handle VCU and fell 78-69. The Hawks have struggled against the Rams recently, as the game was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Saint Joseph's loss came about despite a quality game from Xzayvier Brown, who earned 22 points in addition to seven rebounds and five assists. Brown is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Rasheer Fleming, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Davidson has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They lost 92-90 to Rhode Island on a last-minute shot From Sebastian Thomas. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite the defeat, Davidson had strong showings from Reed Bailey, who almost dropped a triple-double on 30 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists, and Bobby Durkin, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus eight rebounds. The match was Bailey's fifth in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Saint Joseph's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-7. As for Davidson, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Saint Joseph's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Saint Joseph's strolled past Davidson in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a score of 89-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Joseph's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Davidson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.