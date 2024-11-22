Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: VMI 4-2, Davidson 3-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will face off against the VMI Keydets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Belk Arena. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while the Keydets will be stumbling in from a loss.

VMI is hoping to do what ETSU couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Davidson's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Davidson came out on top against ETSU by a score of 76-70. That's two games straight that the Wildcats have won by exactly six points.

Davidson got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Zach Laput out in front who went 6 for 7 en route to 14 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Connor Kochera, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points.

Even though they won, Davidson struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, VMI was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday and that's exactly how things played out. There's no need to mince words: VMI lost to Pittsburgh, and VMI lost bad. The score wound up at 93-48. The game marked the Keydets' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Davidson's victory bumped their record up to 3-0. As for VMI, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Davidson has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Davidson didn't have too much breathing room in their match against VMI in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, but they still walked away with a 75-71 win. Will Davidson repeat their success, or does VMI have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Davidson has won both of the games they've played against VMI in the last 7 years.