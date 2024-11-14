Who's Playing

Colorado Christian Cougars @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: Colorado Christian 0-2, Denver 1-2

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers will face off against the Colorado Christian Cougars at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hamilton Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, Denver couldn't handle Colo. State and fell 74-65. The Pioneers haven't had much luck with the Rams recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Isaiah Carr, who went 6 for 7 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four). Isaiah Addo-Ankrah was another key player, posting 16 points.

Even though they lost, Denver smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Colorado Christian had to start their season on the road on Tuesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against N. Colorado, falling 113-56. The Cougars were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 63-25.

Denver now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Colorado Christian, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

Everything came up roses for Denver against Colorado Christian when the teams last played back in November of 2023, as the squad secured a 100-68 victory. Will Denver repeat their success, or does Colorado Christian have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Denver has won both of the games they've played against Colorado Christian in the last 2 years.