Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: SF Austin 1-0, Drake 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

What to Know

The SF Austin Lumberjacks are taking a road trip to face off against the Drake Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Knapp Center. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

SF Austin is headed out to face Drake after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. SF Austin simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat Dallas 85-51. With the Lumberjacks ahead 47-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

SF Austin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Drake against York on Monday as the team secured a 93-41 victory.

Everything went SF Austin's way against Drake in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, as SF Austin made off with a 92-68 win. Does SF Austin have another victory up their sleeve, or will Drake turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SF Austin won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.