N. Alabama Lions @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: N. Alabama 6-4, East Carolina 7-3

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The East Carolina Pirates will face off against the N. Alabama Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.3 points per game this season.

East Carolina is headed into Wednesday's match hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They took a 75-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of S. Carolina on Saturday.

Despite their defeat, East Carolina saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Riley, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was C.J. Walker, who scored 14 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for N. Alabama, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Sunday. They were the clear victor by an 82-59 margin over Tennessee Tech on Wednesday. The Lions have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 23 points or more this season.

N. Alabama smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tennessee Tech only pulled down six.

East Carolina's loss dropped their record down to 7-3. As for N. Alabama, their win bumped their record up to 6-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: East Carolina hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.