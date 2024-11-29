Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 3-3, East Carolina 6-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off against the East Carolina Pirates at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Aggies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.3 points per game this season.

North Carolina A&T is likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Buffalo on Monday. North Carolina A&T was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 82-81 to Buffalo.

North Carolina A&T's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Landon Glasper, who had 29 points along with two steals, and Jahnathan Lamothe, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. Glasper had some trouble finding his footing against Morgan State last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, East Carolina didn't have too much trouble with UIC on Saturday as they won 72-55. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Pirates.

East Carolina's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from RJ Felton, who went 9 for 14 en route to 21 points. What's more, Felton also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. C.J. Walker was another key player, going 9 for 15 en route to 21 points plus eight rebounds.

North Carolina A&T's loss dropped their record down to 3-3. As for East Carolina, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Carolina A&T has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like East Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

North Carolina A&T is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

East Carolina is a big 13-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

East Carolina has won 4 out of their last 5 games against North Carolina A&T.